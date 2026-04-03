5 cars with ADAS I would choose for driving on highways at night

Driving on highways after dark brings its own set of challenges, from little to no lighting to unpredictable traffic that borders on dangerous. With this mind, driver assistance systems can prove to be instrumental in reducing fatigue and helping you keep all four wheels on the road. Here are 5 cars under ₹20 lakh that I would pick for their ADAS suite to help me make the arduous highway journeys in peace:

1 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Kia Seltos remains one of the most well-rounded offerings in this price bracket, offering Level-2 ADAS from the HTX(A) variant onwards. The package includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep and follow assist, and a blind view monitor, all of which are particularly useful for long highway stretches at night. Beyond ADAS, the safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also brings a wide powertrain lineup, including naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel options with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

2 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.5-20.99 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Venue brings ADAS into the sub-4m SUV space, positioning it as one of the more accessible options with the technology. It offers a Level-2 ADAS suite from the HX10 trim onwards, covering essentials such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring. Its compact footprint makes it easy to manage in city conditions, while the ADAS suite adds an extra layer of confidence on highways. Engine choices in the HX10 trim include a turbo-petrol and a diesel unit, paired with a 6-speed AT.

3 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate offers the Honda Sensing ADAS in its top-spec ZX trim. It includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, and road departure mitigation. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a manual or CVT gearbox. While it does not offer multiple engine options, the linear power delivery and stable ride make it a straightforward choice for long-distance trips.

4 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.8 - 18.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The only sedan in this list is the ever-popular Honda City, and it offers ADAS from the V variant onwards. The system includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic high beam, features that are especially useful for night-time highway cruising. Sharing its 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Elevate, the City combines predictable performance with a comfortable ride. Its lower stance and balanced dynamics also make it more stable at higher speeds, which can be an advantage on open highways.

5 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Sierra is one of the more feature-rich offerings and packs a Level-2 ADAS suite from the Accomplished variant onwards. This includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning. In addition to ADAS, it gets a comprehensive safety package with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. Buyers also get multiple engine options, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: