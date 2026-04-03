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5 cars with ADAS I would choose for driving on highways at night

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2026, 20:39 pm
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  • Looking for cars with ADAS under 20 lakh? Here are 5 models with Level-2 ADAS that improve safety and reduce fatigue on night highway drives.

2026 Kia Seltos
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
2026 Kia Seltos
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date

Driving on highways after dark brings its own set of challenges, from little to no lighting to unpredictable traffic that borders on dangerous. With this mind, driver assistance systems can prove to be instrumental in reducing fatigue and helping you keep all four wheels on the road. Here are 5 cars under 20 lakh that I would pick for their ADAS suite to help me make the arduous highway journeys in peace:

1

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos
Engine
1,482 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The new Kia Seltos remains one of the most well-rounded offerings in this price bracket, offering Level-2 ADAS from the HTX(A) variant onwards. The package includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep and follow assist, and a blind view monitor, all of which are particularly useful for long highway stretches at night.

Beyond ADAS, the safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also brings a wide powertrain lineup, including naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel options with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

2

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
Engine
998 cc
Mileage
18.5-20.99 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Hyundai Venue brings ADAS into the sub-4m SUV space, positioning it as one of the more accessible options with the technology. It offers a Level-2 ADAS suite from the HX10 trim onwards, covering essentials such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring.

Its compact footprint makes it easy to manage in city conditions, while the ADAS suite adds an extra layer of confidence on highways. Engine choices in the HX10 trim include a turbo-petrol and a diesel unit, paired with a 6-speed AT.

3

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate
Engine
1,498 cc
Mileage
15.31-16.92 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Honda Elevate offers the Honda Sensing ADAS in its top-spec ZX trim. It includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, and road departure mitigation.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a manual or CVT gearbox. While it does not offer multiple engine options, the linear power delivery and stable ride make it a straightforward choice for long-distance trips.

4

Honda City

Honda City
Engine
1,498 cc
Mileage
17.8 - 18.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The only sedan in this list is the ever-popular Honda City, and it offers ADAS from the V variant onwards. The system includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic high beam, features that are especially useful for night-time highway cruising.

Sharing its 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Elevate, the City combines predictable performance with a comfortable ride. Its lower stance and balanced dynamics also make it more stable at higher speeds, which can be an advantage on open highways.

5

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra
Engine
1,497 cc
Mileage
29.9 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Tata Sierra is one of the more feature-rich offerings and packs a Level-2 ADAS suite from the Accomplished variant onwards. This includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.

In addition to ADAS, it gets a comprehensive safety package with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. Buyers also get multiple engine options, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2026, 20:39 pm IST
TAGS: adas seltos venue kia hyundai city sierra honda tata elevate

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