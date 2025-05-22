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Tata Tiago NRG Front Left Side
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Tata Tiago NRG Grille
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Tata Tiago NRG Headlight
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Tata Tiago NRG Front Fog Lamp
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Tata Tiago NRG Side Mirror
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Tata Tiago NRG Steering Wheel
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Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

Tata Tiago NRG is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,19,990 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1199 cc engine available in 4 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Tata Tiago NRG mileage is 20.09-26.49 kmpl.
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₹7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Tata Tiago NRG Specs

Tata Tiago NRG comes in two petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.09-26.49 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More