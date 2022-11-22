HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

Tata Tiago NRG is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,57,400 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Tata Tiago NRG Specs

Tata Tiago NRG comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tiago NRG measures 3,802 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Tiago NRG Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
1.2L Petrol AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.09
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
703
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
181
Length
3802
Wheelbase
2400
Kerb Weight
1015
Height
1537
Width
1677
Bootspace
242
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Tiago NRG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG vs Swift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG vs Baleno
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG vs Altroz
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG vs C3
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG vs Glanza

Tata Tiago NRG News

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets four colour options and two trims
Tata Tiago NRG CNG variants launched, prices start at 7.40 lakh
22 Nov 2022
Tata already sells normal version of Tiago with a factory-fitted CNG.
Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch
12 Nov 2022
A look at the new XT variant on the Tata Tiago NRG.
Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched at 6.42 lakh. Here's what's special
3 Aug 2022
The ground clearance of the Tiago NRG is 11 mm more than the Tiago.&nbsp;
Tata Motors to launch XT variant of Tiago NRG soon, mechanically to be same
31 Jul 2022
Tiago NRG aims to stand out from the Tiago courtesy its exterior styling elements and slightly increased ground clearance.
Tata Tiago NRG touches down in Nepal. The pricing may surprise you
29 Sept 2021
View all
 

Tata Tiago NRG Variants & Price List

Tata Tiago NRG price starts at ₹ 6.57 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago NRG comes in 1 variants. Tata Tiago NRG top variant price is ₹ 7.09 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
1.2L Petrol AMT
7.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details