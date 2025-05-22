Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

Tata Tiago NRG comes in two petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.09-26.49 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Tiago NRG measures 3,802 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tiago NRG is 177 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago NRG sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less