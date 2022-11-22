Tata Tiago NRG Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tiago NRG comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tiago NRG measures 3,802 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tiago NRG is 181. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago NRG sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Tiago NRG price starts at ₹ 6.57 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago NRG comes in 1 variants. Tata Tiago NRG top variant price is ₹ 7.09 Lakhs.
₹7.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price