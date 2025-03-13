2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs Tata Tiago: Key differences you must know

Tata Motors has updated the Tiago hatchback just a few days ago for MY2025. Following that, Tata Tiago NRG also has recently received model year updates, bringing subtle changes both inside and out. The updates introduced to the Tiago prior to the Tiago NRG, were similar to those on the NRG badged iteration of the hatchback. Tata Tiago NRG comes as an accessorised version of the hatchback. While both these two models come with distinctive design languages at the exterior and features inside their respective cabins, on the powertrain front, both share the same engine and transmission options.

Here is a quick look at the changes that make the 2025 Tata Tiago NRG distinctive from the regular iteration of the Tiago hatchback.

Specifications Comparison Tata Tiago Tata Tiago NRG Engine 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,CNG Check detailed comparison

2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs 2025 Tata Tiago: Price

Tata Tiago NRG comes priced between ₹7.20 lakh and ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the standard Tata Tiago is priced between ₹5 lakh to ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago NRG comes slightly pricier than the regular hatchback.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs 2025 Tata Tiago: Design

With the MY2025 updates, both the Tata Tiago and Tiago NRG have received an updated radiator grille and LED headlights. The Tiago NRG comes with a more rugged looking appearance, thanks to the blacked out front bumper and silver skid plate. In comparison, the standard Tiago comes with a chrome garnished air dam and fog lights, which are not there in the Tiago NRG.

At the side profile, the Tiago NRG comes with noticeable differences with the standard Tiago. The Tiago NRG rides on 14-inch steel wheels with cover, while the standard Tiago runs on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Tiago NRG comes with 181 mm of ground clearance. Besides that, the Tiago NRG gets side body cladding, blacked out door handles and blacked out ORVMs, which are not present in regular Tiago.

Moving to the rear, the Tiago NRG continues with the black treatment on the bumper, while there is a silver skid plate. None of them are there in the standard Tiago. The Tiago NRG gets a grey garnish on the tailgate, which also sports the NRG badge. The Tata Tiago, on the other hand, comes with chrome garnish on the lower part of the tailgate.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs 2025 Tata Tiago: Features

The Tata Tiago comes with a dual-tone grey and white interior theme. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago NRG gets an all-black cabin with black seat upholstery. Both the hatchbacks have received redesigned central AC vents along with dual-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo in the centre as part of the MY2025 update.

Besides these changes, both Tiago and Tiago NRG come with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated fully digital driver’s display, auto headlights, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The standard version of the Tata Tiago comes with auto AC as well.

On the safety front, both Tiago and Tiago NRG come with dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

