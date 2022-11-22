Tata Tiago NRG CNG variants launched, prices start at 7.40 lakh

Tata Motors has expanded its CNG portfolio further with the launch of the new Tiago NRG iCNG variant. The rugged version of the Tiago now gets the alternate fuel option and prices start at ₹7.40 lakh for the XT trim, going up to ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top XZ trim. Compared to the standard petrol version, the iCNG version is about ₹90,000 more expensive. The new Tiago NRG iCNG will be available in four colours - Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey. Bookings for the offering begin today across the company's authorised dealerships nationwide.

Commenting on the Tiago NRG iCNG’s launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience."

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will carry all the features seen on the equivalent standard variants

"We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first Urban Toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base," he added further.

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. The motor has been detuned on the CNG versions and belts out 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the pure-petrol version makes about 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 5-speed manual gearbox on the iCNG version. Tata Motors has not revealed the fuel economy figures on the Tiago NRG iCNG.

Visually, the Tiago NRG iCNG benefits from the additional badging to denote its dual nature. The rugged hatchback continues to benefit from styling updates including the revised bumper with skid plates, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillar, 15-inch steel wheels with new covers, and plastic body cladding. The cabin stays the same and gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a cooled glovebox, fabric upholstered seats, Harman sound system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG arrives in a highly competitive space, especially with the slew of recent launches. The model will compete with the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Swift in the segment.

