Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch

Tata Motors is working on i-CNG version of Tiago NRG. It will get the same powertrain as the Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 16:14 PM
Tata already sells normal version of Tiago with a factory-fitted CNG.
Tata Motors has released a teaser of their upcoming CNG version of the Tiago NRG. The teaser was uploaded on YouTube by the manufacturer. It says “India's first Toughroader CNG Coming Soon". In the video, a Tiago can be seen going through some rough patches. Tata Motors currently sells the Tiago and Tigor with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The manufacturer calls it “i-CNG".

The Tiago NRG CNG will use the same engine and gearbox as the Tiago iCNG. So, it is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 73 Ps whereas the torque output falls to 95 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, the CNG kit will be offered only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs

The Tiago NRG would also come with the regular upgrades that it gets over the standard Tiago. So, there would be an increased ground clearance, redesigned front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates, new wheels and different colour schemes. The only cosmetic change that Tata Motors could make is the new i-CNG badging.

Moreover, there could be i-CNG upgrades as well that Tata makes to their CNG vehicles. There would be a leak detection feature, high-quality stainless steel and rust and corrosion materials. There is also thermal incident protection. This feature cuts the CNG supply to the engine and releases the gas into the atmosphere. Also, there is a sensor placed in the fuel lid so the vehicle would not start if the fuel lid is open. Tata's iCNG vehicles can also start in CNG mode.

The Tiago NRG iCNG would not have any direct rivals because the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, Volkswagen Cross Polo and Ford Freestyle have now been discontinued in the Indian market.

 

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago Tiago NRG Tiago iCNG Tata Motors
