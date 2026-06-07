In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3