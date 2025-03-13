2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched with new features, gets CNG-AMT option

The Tata Tiago NRG has been updated for the new model year, bringing new features, styling updates, and a new transmission choice. The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG is now priced from ₹7.2 lakh, going up to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available only in the top-spec XZ trim. The entry-level XT trim has been discontinued. Much like the 2025 Tiago , the new Tiago NRG gets a larger infotainment screen, while the big addition is the CNG-AMT option.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: What’s New?

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG arrives with subtle styling revisions. This includes a redesigned bumper with new matte black cladding and a thicker silver skid plate at the front and rear. The 15-inch steel wheels get different covers. The Tiago NRG is the more rugged-looking sibling and gets black cladding along the sides, while the roof is painted black.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Tata Tiago EV launched at ₹8 lakh with new features

The cabin gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument console

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Interior Updates

The cabin gets more notable changes, including the larger 10.25-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is the largest unit in the segment. Other features include a reverse camera, auto headlamp and wipers, and a digital instrument console. Compared to the standard Tiago, the Tiago NRG sports an all-black cabin, including the seats, door pads, and dashboard. Lastly, there’s a new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Specifications

Powering the Tata Tiago NRG is the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 84.8 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. The CNG version has been detuned to produce 71 bhp and is paired with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT unit. The CNG-AMT is an all-new option on the model and was introduced on the Tiago CNG last year.

The updated Tata Tiago NRG competes against a host of offerings, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the like.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: