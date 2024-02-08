Want an AMT gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago & Tigor CNG AMT are finally here

Tata Motors has launched the CNG AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor. The Tiago CNG AMT will be offered in three variants and will be priced between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹8.80 lakh. The Tigor iCNG will be offered in two variants and will be priced between ₹8.85 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new CNG AMT cars are already open and the token amount is ₹21,000.

Tata has not made any changes to the engine. It is still a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It produces 86 bhp and 113 Nm while running on petrol and these figures drop to 73 bhp and 95 Nm. The gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.

The Tiago will be offered in three variants - XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG and XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in two variants – XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG.

According to Tata, there will not be any difference in terms of the performance of the vehicle when it is running on CNG. There is also a ‘Creep’ functionality on offer with the AMT gearbox. The manufacturer claims that restart gradability is in line with petrol and the best in the segment.

CNG vehicles are slowly gaining popularity because now CNG is far more accessible than it used to be. The Tiago and Tigor's CNG variants have seen a growth of 67.9 per cent in FY24 when compared to the previous year. With the new AMT variants, the sales are expected to increase even more. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars."

