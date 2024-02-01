Tata Nexon to be first car to get turbo CNG. First look revealed

Tata Nexon SUV will soon have the full array of powertrain on offer as the carmaker prepares to showcase the best-selling SUV in India with CNG powertrain at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 today. Ahead of its official debut, the carmaker has revealed how the Nexon iCNG model will look like as well as the twin-cylinder technology it will offer. The Nexon CNG version to be on display at the event will be in concept form. However, the images show that Nexon CNG is updated with all the latest design changes adopted in the recent facelift.

The biggest update on the Nexon CNG is that it will become India's first car to get turbocharged CNG powertrain. The carmaker has said that the Nexon iCNG will be powered by its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The output may vary in the CNG version, details of which have not been revealed yet. The engine may come mated to a manual transmission as well as an automatic unit.

Tata Nexon CNG will also make use of the carmaker's twin-cylinder technology first introduced in the Altroz hatchback and later carried forward in the Punch CNG. Instead of one large cylinder, Tata Motors evolved this technology which includes two smaller cylinder with equal capacity. This has helped Tata Motors to curve out more space at the rear to fit in luggage. The cylinders inside the Nexon CNG will measure 30 litres each.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km ₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Venue 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Motors shares first glimpse of Curvv SUV in production form, launch soon

As far as design is concerned, the Nexon CNG looks exactly similar to the facelift version launched during the festive season last year. It comes with the same front face, complete with Tata's new signature LED DRL and connected LED lightbar at the front, new headlight and foglamp casing as well as the new grille and bumper. The rear also gets similar connected LED taillights. The overall dimensions remain same to the Nexon facelift SUV.

Tata Motors has not shared timeline of the launch of Nexon CNG. It is expected to be introduced some time later this year. It will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG among others.

First Published Date: