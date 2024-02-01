Tata Motors shares first glimpse of Curvv SUV in production form, launch soon

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Curvv SUV in both its ICE and electric version this year. Ahead of the imminent launch, the carmaker will showcase the SUV in near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The event, which kicks off today (February 1), will have the ICE version of the Curvv SUV on display with most of its details at final stage. Recently, Tata Motors filed design patent for the Curvv SUV, hinting at its launch in the second half of this year.

The Curvv SUV Tata Motors will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be different from the version it showcased at the Auto Expo held in January last year. The design of the Curvv on show will have several updates over the model revealed last year. It now gets LED DRLs and lightbar inspired by Tata's latest design language implemented on models like Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari. The grille, bumper and headlight units have also been updated. The air vents at the front have been repositioned while the air intake is now placed lower on the bumper. Tata has also added a skid plate at the front of the Curvv.

While the profile of the Curvv SUV remains largely similar to the version showcased last year, the latest version gets new alloy designs, larger wheel arches with black claddings as well as flush door handles. At the rear, the connected LED taillights have also been modified and is closer to its final look.

The overall silhouette of the Tata Curvv SUV may appear similar to what the Nexon SUV has. However, it will be larger in terms of its dimensions. According to the carmaker, the Curvv will stand 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The boot space is also larger with space to fit in 422 litres of luggage.

Under the hood, there is a lot of similarity between the Curvv and Nexon SUV. Tata is expected to equip the Curvv with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.4-litre turbo diesel unit. The Curvv with petrol engine was showcased during Auto Expo last year. However, the one on display at Bharat Mobility show will have the diesel unit under its hood.

