Automatic gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago, Tigor to become first with tech

Tata Motors recently released a few teasers of its upcoming iCNG AMT cars. This will be the first time that a CNG vehicle will be offered with an AMT transmission from the factory. Tata has officially opened bookings for Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT. The booking amount has been set to ₹21,000. The hatchback will be offered in three variants - XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in two variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.