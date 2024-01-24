HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Automatic Gearbox On Cng Car? Tata Tiago, Tigor To Become First With Tech

Automatic gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago, Tigor to become first with tech

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 15:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata has added AMT gearbox to AMT variants of the Tiago and CNG. The bookings are open for a token amount of 21,000.
Tata Tiago iCNG
Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Tata Tiago iCNG
Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Tata Motors recently released a few teasers of its upcoming iCNG AMT cars. This will be the first time that a CNG vehicle will be offered with an AMT transmission from the factory. Tata has officially opened bookings for Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT. The booking amount has been set to 21,000. The hatchback will be offered in three variants - XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in two variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2024, 15:25 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.