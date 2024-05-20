Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch two new cars this week. The German luxury car giant will introduce the new AMG S63 E Performance sedan along with the updated Maybach GLS 600 SUV on May 22. These two upcoming models are part of the German auto giant's plan to introduce nine new cars in India this year. These will include three electric vehicles as well. The carmaker had kicked off the year with the launch of GLS facelift SUV earlier in January. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the two upcoming models.

Mercedes Benz India has confirmed that it will introduce both the cars on May 22. The Maybach GLS 600 will come with subtle updates while the AMG S63

Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance:

The upcoming AMG version of the S Class sedan is going to be the most powerful version of the flagship model in India from the Mercedes stable. The AMG S63 E Performance will come with certain design tweaks which include the AMG grille, bigger air intakes, 21-inch alloy wheels and quad-exhaust tips. On the inside, the sedan will come with AMG-specific updates besides a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital driver display, four-zone automatic climate control and more. The AMG S63 will also offer drive features such as AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Active Ride Control stabilisation with electromechanical anti-roll bars, and rear-axle steering.

Under the hood, the performance sedan will come powered by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine, paired with a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. The AMG S63 will be able to churn out 802 bhp and a staggering 1,430 Nm of peak torque. The battery helps the sedan run on electric power for around 33 kms.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600:

Mercedes will drive in the Maybach GLS 600 facelift SUV with the updates added to its global-spec version earlier. Among the changes on the outside, the updated Maybach GLS 600 will get new set of LED headlight and taillight units, new grille with larger vertical chrome slats, redesigned front bumpers, new 22-inch alloy wheels and more. On the inside, the Maybach GLS 600 will remain largely similar, barring a few updates. These include a redesigned steering wheel, dual-screen display, infotainment screens for rear passengers, 27-speaker Burmester sound system, ambient lighting and Manufaktur leather upholstery.

Mercedes will equip the Maybach GLS 600 with the same 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator. The engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, is capable of generating 557 bhp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque.

