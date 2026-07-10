Sedans continue to be one of the most popular segments when it comes to the luxury automotive market. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus are aspirational products for a lot of Indian consumers and car enthusiasts. While the flagship models are priced above ₹1 crore for some of the automakers, here are 5 luxury sedans under ₹90 lakh I would buy instead of SUVs:

Five luxury sedans under ₹ 90 lakh worth considering over SUVs include the Toyota Camry, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series LWB, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and all-electric Lexus ES 500e

1 Audi A6 Audi A6 EMI starting at just ₹83,400/ month Check Eligibility The Audi A6 is the flagship sedan from the German automaker’s stable. Earlier, the A8 used to be the flagship sedan, but with the discontinuation of the model, the A6 took over the reins. The Audi A6 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 261.49 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹63.73 lakh.



2 BMW 5 Series BMW 5 Series EMI starting at just ₹99,200/ month Check Eligibility The BMW 5 Series long wheelbase is powered by a 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 254.4 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The BMW 5 Series LWB boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹75.80 lakh.



3 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Mercedes-Benz E-Class EMI starting at just ₹1,04,700/ month Check Eligibility The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is powered by three different engine options: a 2.0L inline-four turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, a 2.0L inline-four turbocharged diesel engine producing 194.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, and a 3.0L inline-six turbocharged petrol engine producing 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engine options are paired with nine-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹81.90 lakh.

4 Lexus ES500e Lexus ES EMI starting at just ₹1,17,700/ month Check Eligibility The Lexus ES 500e gets a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, located underneath the ES’ floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 500e is powered by two electric motors, with the front making 217.9 bhp and the rear making 116.3 bhp, with a combined total output of 338 hp, and gets a range of approximately 580 km. Additionally, the Lexus ES 500e has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹89.99 lakh.

5 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry EMI starting at just ₹63,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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