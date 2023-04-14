Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance measures 5,054 mm in length, 1,953 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,951 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less