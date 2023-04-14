HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,30,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3982.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance measures 5,054 mm in length, 1,953 mm in width and has ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specifications and Features

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8
Battery Capacity
6.1 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds
Battery
6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp 1470 Nm
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
316 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Height
1447 mm
Length
5054 mm
Width
1953 mm
Wheelbase
2951 mm
Bootspace
461 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Alternatives

UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

3.8 - 3.9 Cr
Check Portofino Facelift details
View similar Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance News

Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched: 5 things you should know
14 Apr 2023
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore
11 Apr 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
The upcoming sedan is expected to ride on the MMA platform and could come with an electrified powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz aims entry-level segment, new concept teased ahead of IAA Munich debut. Know more
25 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz made a custom-built wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny who lost her hind legs. (Image: Instagram/@keepingfinn)
Mercedes-Benz gifts this dog a custom-built wheelchair. Details here
23 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance price starts at ₹ 3.3 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.3 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance top variant price is ₹ 3.3 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Limousine
3.3 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

