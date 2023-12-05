Saved Articles

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine

3.77 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs and features

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Latest Updates

AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine (base model) in Delhi is

  • Engine Type: M177 Biturbo V8
  • Max Torque: 1470 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres
  • BootSpace: 461 litres
    ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Price

    Limousine
    ₹3.77 Crore*On-Road Price
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,30,00,000
    RTO
    33,54,000
    Insurance
    13,04,012
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,76,58,512
    EMI@8,09,428/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    1470 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    639 bhp
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    M177 Biturbo V8
    Battery Capacity
    6.1 kWh
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    2.9 seconds
    Battery
    6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    204 bhp 1470 Nm
    Engine
    3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    316 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    265 / 40 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R20
    Length
    5054 mm
    Wheelbase
    2951 mm
    Height
    1447 mm
    Width
    1953 mm
    Bootspace
    461 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Black, Magma Grey / Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine EMI
    EMI7,28,485 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,38,92,660
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,38,92,660
    Interest Amount
    98,16,467
    Payable Amount
    4,37,09,127

