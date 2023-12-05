AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine (base model) in Delhi is AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.77 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Limousine is 65 litres & Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: M177 Biturbo V8 Max Torque: 1470 Nm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres BootSpace: 461 litres ...Read MoreRead Less