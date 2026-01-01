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AMG GT 63 S E PerformancePriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Front Left View
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Front Right View
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Grille
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Engine
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Charging Portable
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Wheel
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.77 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs and features

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Prices

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine, equipped with a M177 Biturbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.77 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Mileage

All variants of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Colours

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine is available in 13 colour options: Polar White, Hi-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey Magno Metallic, Diamond White Bright, Selenite Grey Magno, Spectral Blue Magno, Copper Orange Magno, Kalahari Gold Magno, Cote D'azur Light Blue Metallic, Vintage Blue Solid, Cashmere White Magno, Olive Metallic.

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Engine and Transmission

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 639 bhp and 1470 Nm of torque.

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG GT 63 S E Performance's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 priced between ₹3.27 Cr - 3.8 Cr.

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Specs & Features

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Price

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine

₹3.77 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,00,000
RTO
33,54,000
Insurance
13,04,012
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,76,58,512
EMI@8,09,428/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8
Battery Capacity
6.1 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds
Battery
6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp, 1470 Nm
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
316 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5054 mm
Wheelbase
2951 mm
Height
1447 mm
Width
1953 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
461 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine EMI
EMI7,28,485 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,38,92,660
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,38,92,660
Interest Amount
98,16,467
Payable Amount
4,37,09,127

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.27 - 3.8 Cr
+3
AMG GT 63 S E PerformancevsAMG S 63

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