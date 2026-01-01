|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine, equipped with a M177 Biturbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.77 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine is available in 13 colour options: Polar White, Hi-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey Magno Metallic, Diamond White Bright, Selenite Grey Magno, Spectral Blue Magno, Copper Orange Magno, Kalahari Gold Magno, Cote D'azur Light Blue Metallic, Vintage Blue Solid, Cashmere White Magno, Olive Metallic.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 639 bhp and 1470 Nm of torque.
In the AMG GT 63 S E Performance's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 priced between ₹3.27 Cr - 3.8 Cr.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.