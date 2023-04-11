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Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG S 63 vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg s 63 Amg gt 63 s e performance
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.27 Cr₹ 3.3 Cr
Range--
Mileage9.5 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
E Performance
₹3.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1430 Nm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
791 bhp639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)Petrol
Engine Type
V8 EngineM177 Biturbo V8
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot6.1 kWh
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds2.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph316 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.19 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20295 / 35 R20
Length
5336 mm5054 mm
Wheelbase
3216 mm2951 mm
Height
1515 mm1447 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg-
Width
2130 mm1953 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
305 litres461 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
76 litres65 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneDual Tone
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesNo
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,72,60,7133,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
3,27,00,0003,30,00,000
RTO
32,70,00033,54,000
Insurance
12,90,21313,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,00,8788,09,428

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