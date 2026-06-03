Cruising on highways is the best place a person can drive: open roads, higher speed limits and no constant gear changes, especially if you are driving a manual. Cruise control has become a handy feature for highway cruising, as it keeps the car pegged at a single speed on the highway, allowing the driver to relax their foot for some time. With hatchbacks still being popular, here are 5 hatchbacks with cruise control I would buy for tension-free highway cruising:

1 Tata Tiago Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Tiago has undergone a comprehensive facelift and multiple feature additions, which include cruise control, a wireless smartphone charger, a 65W USB Type-C charging port and rear AC vents, among others. It is powered by the same 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 hp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The variant with cruise control of the Tata Tiago boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets cruise control, since it is the premium hatchback offering from the company. Powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno boasts a price tag of ₹8.59 lakh, considering the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno get cruise control.

3 Hyundai i20 Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 16-17.75 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The premium hatchback from Hyundai, the i20 gets cruise control from the Sportz variant. In addition, the i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 Sportz variant is set at ₹7.80 lakh.

4 Tata Altroz Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 19.5-26.2 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz is the only hatchback on the list still available with a diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the Tata Altroz gets the cruise control feature from the Pure S variant onwards, which boasts a price tag of ₹7.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Toyota Glanza Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 22.3 - 30.61 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K-Series engine (K12N) producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. The Toyota Glanza gets cruise control in its top variant V, which boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.12 lakh.

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