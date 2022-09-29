HT Auto
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new

Powered by a V8 engine, the M8 Coupe Competition offers power output of 625 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque and sprints to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 13:57 PM
The BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is the most powerful sedan to be launched by the German carmaker in India.
BMW has lunched the special 50 year limited edition version of its most powerful sedan in India - the M8 Competition Coupe. The German auto giant announced that the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition, to be sold in limited numbers, will cost 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the most powerful inside any BMW sedan in the ICE genre. Inspired by racing car technology and loaded with features, it is also one of the most expensive car in India which marries speed with luxury.

The limited edition M8 Competition Coupe is one of the 10 exclusive models rehashed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of M Performance range of cars from the German carmaker. The two-door four-seater sports car comes with all-wheel drive and offer dynamic performance like a sports car. The V8 at its heart is capable of churning out 625 hp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. It is also able to sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.

The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission unit. The car also offers paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control offers choice between three modes which include Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

The key difference between the standard M8 Competition Coupe and the 50the anniversary edition is in styling. It comes wrapped in Daytona Beach Blue exterior colour theme which is used exclusively for the 50 Jahre M Edition cars. There are three new metallic paints which include M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey and Aventurine Red. Customers can also choose between colours like Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green and Frozen Deep Grey.

The special edition M8 Competition Coupe also comes with Special 50 Jahre M emblem, competition badging, M Sport exhaust, 20-inch jet black alloys with red M compound brake callipers, black gloss kidney grille, full leather merino upholstery, M seat belts & M Headliner Alcantara Anthracite.

The interior remains similar to the M8 Competition Coupe besides optional add-ons like M Carbon engine cover, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Carbon Bucket Seats and M Driver's Package. The Head-Up Display offers two different settings called ROAD and SPORT.

