2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
Luxury carmaker BMW has unveiled its updated 2022 8-Series models along with M8 at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in the US. The German automaker also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the M division at the event. The models showcased at the event include 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, 8-Series Gran Coupe, and all M8 models.
The 2022 BMW 8-Series comes with an updated front fascia that gets a new illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille. The German luxury car major has also equipped all M8 models with aerodynamically optimized wing mirrors as standard. BMW also said that the M sports package now comes standard in all variants of the 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, and 8-Series Gran Coupe.
Speaking about the range of BMW M8 models, they have been updated with new exterior paint themes, M performance lightweight alloy wheels and M Shadow Line lights for the first time, claims the automaker.
CEO of BMW North America, Sebastian Mackensen said that the luxury sports cars of the new BMW 8-Series occupy a prominent position in BMW’s model range.