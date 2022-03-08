HT Auto
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here

New BMW M8 models have been updated with new exterior paint themes, M performance lightweight alloy wheels.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 05:16 PM
New BMW 8-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
New BMW 8-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
New BMW 8-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
New BMW 8-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.

Luxury carmaker BMW has unveiled its updated 2022 8-Series models along with M8 at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in the US. The German automaker also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the M division at the event. The models showcased at the event include 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, 8-Series Gran Coupe, and all M8 models.

(Also read: BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant)

The 2022 BMW 8-Series comes with an updated front fascia that gets a new illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille. The German luxury car major has also equipped all M8 models with aerodynamically optimized wing mirrors as standard. BMW also said that the M sports package now comes standard in all variants of the 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, and 8-Series Gran Coupe.

Inside the cabin of all the BMW 8-Series variants, there is a post of changes introduced. These changes include an extended range of standard equipment such as multifunction seats, M leather steering wheel, M-specific design features etc. The central infotainment system of the 2022 BMW 8-Series comes with a revised appearance. They come in sizes ranging between 10.25 to 12.3 inches, the same as BMW X5.

Speaking about the range of BMW M8 models, they have been updated with new exterior paint themes, M performance lightweight alloy wheels and M Shadow Line lights for the first time, claims the automaker.

CEO of BMW North America, Sebastian Mackensen said that the luxury sports cars of the new BMW 8-Series occupy a prominent position in BMW’s model range.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 05:16 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 8 Series BMW M8 luxury car performance car
