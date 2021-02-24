Home > Bmw > 8series

Bmw 8-series

Bmw 8-series (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.3 to 1.58 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 11.3 kmpl
Engine 2,998 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, manual override & paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
BMW 8-series Variant wise Price, specifications and features

8 Series 840i Gran Coupe

₹ 1.3 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
768 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with adaptive variable shock absorber
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with adaptive variable shock absorber
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Length
5082 mm
Wheelbase
3023 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg
Height
1407 mm
Width
1932 mm
Bootspace
440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres
8 Series 840i M Sport Edition

₹ 1.55 Crs Ex Showroom Price

