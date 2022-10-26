HT Auto
BMW 8 Series to get electric gran coupe, coupe and cabrio to be axed

The BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe will come exclusively in an electric form, and it will ditch the petrol and diesel engines.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 09:39 AM
New BMW 8-Series comes as the flagship model from the automaker.
German luxury car brand BMW is planning to axe two of its cars in favour of one. The BMWBlog claims in a report that the Bavarian auto giant will introduce the 8-Series Gran Coupe. It also claims that the automaker plans to axe two models, the coupe and cabriolet variants of the 8-Series. The soft-top convertible is claimed to bow out in 2025 when the BMW 3-Series is expected to enter its third generation. What's more interesting is that the most practical body style among the trio will receive an all-electric powertrain, ditching both petrol and diesel engines, claims the report.

(Also Read: BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023)

There is no surprise that the upcoming BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe EV would be a bold move from the German auto company because there are a lot of people who aren't ready to make the switch to electric vehicles yet. However, the automaker seems to be ready to take that challenge.

Internally codenamed G77, the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe's production is expected to kick off sometime in 2026. It would stick to the rear-wheel-drive-based CLAR architecture that underpins the current generation internal combustion engine-powered model. The report also claimed that despite carrying the 8 number in its nomenclature, the swoopy sedan would come to bridge the gap between the next year's i5 and the already introduced i7.

Interestingly, the report claims that the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe will be based on the CLAR platform, while the automaker is already working on a dedicated electric vehicle-only architecture dubbed Neue Klasse. However, the automaker thinks it might be too early to build the 8-Series on the all-new Neue Klasse architecture. As a memory refresher, the first models on the all-new EV-only architecture are slated to launch in 2025. There will be a sedan and an SUV in the 3-Series segment that will be the first models to be underpinned by the upcoming Neue Klasse architecture.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: BMW 8 Series luxury car electric car electric vehicle BMW
