BMW 8 Series comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 8 Series measures 5,082 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,023 mm. The ground clearance of 8 Series is 128. A five-seat model, BMW 8 Series sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 8 Series price starts at ₹ 1.3 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.58 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW 8 Series comes in 2 variants. BMW 8 Series top variant price is ₹ 1.55 Cr.
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.3 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
840i M Sport Edition
₹1.55 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic