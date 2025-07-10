In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|8 series
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6