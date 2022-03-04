HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Rolls Out 1,00,000th ‘made In India’ Car From Chennai Plant

BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant

BMW started its Chennai operations in 2007 and at present, manufactures 13 models at the facility here.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 01:15 PM
BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition with company officials at the Chennai facility.
BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition with company officials at the Chennai facility.

A swanky BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition became the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ unit to roll out from the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai recently. Operations at the BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007 and the company is celebrating the facility's 15th anniversary this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 37.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Over the years, the BMW has turned to locally-manufacturing a number of its popular models in the country.

At present, BMW manufactures 13 models at its Chennai facility and the list includes BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1 to X7, among others. Additionally, the company especially highlights that the plant runs on 100% green electricity.

Home to around 650 employees, the BMW facility ensures timely delivery of products while also making the luxury vehicles more affordable than if these had to be imported. “This accomplishment (one lakh locally-made units) is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," says Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai. “Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem."

Luxury car makers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, among others, have increasingly turned to local manufacturing to make their respective products more attractive from a price point to potential customers.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 01:15 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X1 BMW X3 BMW X5
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city