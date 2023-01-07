HT Auto
BMW 7 Series vs BMW M5

7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCTwin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds3.3
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl9.12
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,93,16,272
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,68,90,000
RTO
17,54,00017,43,000
Insurance
6,87,0146,82,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8734,15,182
Expert Reviews
Verdict

