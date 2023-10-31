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BMW M5 vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M5 Quattroporte
BrandBMWMaserati
Price₹ 1.99 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Range69 km/charge-
Mileage49.75 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity18.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Seats
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Headlight
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1000 Nm @ 1800 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
717 bhp @ 5600 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged V8F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Battery Capacity
18.6 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds5.5 seconds
Driving Range
69 km754 Km
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 40 R20245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R21285 / 35 R20
Bootspace
530 litres530 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Ground Clearance
128 mm-
Length
4983 mm5262 mm
Wheelbase
2982 mm3171 mm
Kerb Weight
1970 kg1980 kg
Height
1469 mm1481 mm
Width
1903 mm1948 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
186+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesOptional
High-beam Assist
NoOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoOptional
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Silverstone | Black , Aragon Brown | Black , Black | Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,27,43,3451,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,00,0001,80,00,000
RTO
20,44,0000
Insurance
7,98,8450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,88,8433,86,890

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