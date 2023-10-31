In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|49.75 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-