Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW M5 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M5 measures 4,983 mm in length, 1,903 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,982 mm. The ground clearance of M5 is 128. A five-seat model, BMW M5 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW M5 price starts at ₹ 1.69 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.69 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW M5 comes in 1 variants. BMW M5 top variant price is ₹ 1.69 Cr.
Competition
₹1.69 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic