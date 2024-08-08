Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Price: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is priced at Rs. 1.1 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC AWD. What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe colour options? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Polar White, Graphite Grey, Hi-tech Silver, Spectral Blue. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1991 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type. Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe rivals are BMW M2, Porsche 718. What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes with a mileage of 9.5 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe offers a 5 Seater configuration.