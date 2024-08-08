HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLC43 Coupe

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 8 Aug 2024
1.1 Cr*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Mileage9.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLC43 Coupe specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Price: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is priced at Rs. 1.1 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC AWD. What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe colour options? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Polar White, Graphite Grey, Hi-tech Silver, Spectral Blue. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1991 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type. Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe rivals are BMW M2, Porsche 718. What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes with a mileage of 9.5 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe? Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Alternatives

BMW M2

BMW M2

98 Lakhs Onwards
AMG GLC43 CoupevsM2
AMG GLC43 CoupevsM2
Porsche 718

Porsche 718

85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
AMG GLC43 Coupevs718
AMG GLC43 Coupevs718
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.1 Cr .

1 Variant Available
₹1.1 Cr*
Engine
1991 cc
Fuel
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
feature icon
Cruise Control
feature icon
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
feature icon
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
feature icon
Keyless Start/ Button Start
feature icon
Low Fuel Level Warning
feature icon
Instrument Cluster: Digital
feature icon
Child Safety Lock
feature icon
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
feature icon
Wireless Charger
feature icon
GPS Navigation System
feature icon
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
feature icon
Hill Hold Control
feature icon
Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
feature icon
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage9.5 kmpl
Engine1991 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol
View all AMG GLC43 Coupe specs and features

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW M2Porsche 718
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.1 Cr
₹98 Lakhs Onwards
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
Engine
1991 cc
2993 cc
1988-3995 cc
Mileage
9.5 kmpl
10.1 kmpl
9.1-13.5 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Mileage

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe's petrol variant is 9.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD comes with a 62 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
4MATIC AWD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
9.5 kmpl

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz News

India is all set to witness introduction of three new electric cars in September, starting with the Mercedes Maybach EQS and MG Windsor EV.
MG Windsor EV to e6 MPV: Electric cars expected to launch in India in September
30 Aug 2024
A technician works on the final inspection of an electric Volkswagen ID. 4 car model at the production plant in Zwickau, Germany, The European country recently ended subsidies on electric cars which, along with decline in demands, led to abrupt drop in EV sales across Europe.
Car sales in Europe stagnate as EV demand plummets in Germany
30 Aug 2024
The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured above) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS (below) are two of the few ICE-powered luxury SUVs within a market that is increasingly leaning towards electric vehicles.
Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?
28 Aug 2024
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is locally assembled at the automaker's India plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. (Image used for representational purpose)
Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines
24 Aug 2024
The latest Audi Q8 has been launched in India in eight colour options and features a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system.
Want to buy the Audi Q8? Here are five key rivals to the luxury SUV
24 Aug 2024
News
  News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe FAQs

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe offers a competitive mileage of 9.5 kmpl.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in a single variant which is the 4MATIC AWD providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 Seater Coupe.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 9.5 kmpl.
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes with 1991 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

Cars & BikesNew carsMercedes-Benz carsMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe