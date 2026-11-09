Top 5 most affordable cars with built-in air purifiers you can consider this winter

With the pollution level rising this winter, you can consider a car that comes with built-in air purifiers, which can help filter some airborne pollutants inside the cabin.

Winter sees a sharp deterioration in air quality across several Indian cities. The combination of multiple factors, including the fireworks during festivities, rising pollution levels and changing weather conditions, can make the air quality unhealthy, especially in northern India.

We spend a considerable amount of time inside our cars. With the pollution level rising this winter, you can consider a car that comes with built-in air purifiers, which can help filter some airborne pollutants inside the cabin. While several cars in India come with a built-in air purifier, here are the top five most affordable ones.