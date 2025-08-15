hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe On Road Price in Chennai

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Front Left Side
1.38 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
AMG GLC43 Coupe Price in

Chennai
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.38 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is mainly compared to BMW M2 which starts at Rs. 1.03 Cr in Chennai, Mercedes-Benz GLE which starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs in Chennai and BMW X5 starting at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD ₹ 1.38 Crore

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Variant Wise Price List in

Chennai
AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD

₹1.38 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,50,000
RTO
22,61,500
Insurance
4,57,567
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
1,37,69,567
