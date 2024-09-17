Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The AMG GLC43 Coupe measures 4,792 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,888 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less