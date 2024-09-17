HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Front Left Side
1/18
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Ffront View
2/18
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fgrille
3/18
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear View
4/18
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fheadlight
5/18
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear Left View
6/18

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,10,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1991 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe mileage is 9.5 kmpl.
1.1 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4MATIC AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
416 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0-Litre (M139)
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone suspension
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension
Rear Tyres
R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
545 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres
Length
4792 mm
Wheelbase
2888 mm
Height
1603 mm
Kerb Weight
1995 kg
Width
1920 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Silk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.1 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4MATIC AWD
1.1 Cr*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

