With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Pune is Rs. 2.64 Lakhs.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Pune includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.10 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.16 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.58 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.30 Crore.