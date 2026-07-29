4 used performance hatchbacks I would buy instead of a new sub-4m SUV

Hot hatchbacks have a cult following in India, considering their performance on offer. While the flavour of the current automotive market is the sub-4m SUV segment, consumers wanting performance should opt for hot hatchbacks. The pre-owned market is full of options, especially for customers who expect performance from their hatchbacks. Here are 5 used performance hatchbacks I would buy instead of a new sub-4m SUV:

Used hot hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Polo GTI, Fiat Punto Abarth, Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Altroz Racer offer stronger performance, greater driving excitement and better value than many new sub-4m SUVs

1 Tata Altroz Racer The Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The Altroz Racer was the premium hatchback from the stables of Tata Motors, which catered to the performance needs of the customers. The Tata Altroz Racer can be found in the pre-owned market at ₹8.75 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Polo GTi German automaker Volkswagen’s previous hot hatchback, the Polo GTi, was powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 189 bhp of peak power output and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is considered the holy grail when it comes to affordable hot hatchbacks in India. The Volkswagen Polo GTi can be found in the pre-owned market in the range of ₹4.50 lakh to ₹7 lakh.

3 Hyundai i20 N Line South Korean automaker Hyundai’s i20 N Line is one of the only active hot hatchbacks in the country. It is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Hyundai i20 N Line is one of the most powerful hatchbacks in India, and it can be found in the pre-owned market in the range of ₹6.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

4 Fiat Punto Abarth Italian automaker Fiat’s Punto Abarth was powered by a 1.4L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 145 bhp and 212 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Fiat Punto Abarth was one of the most powerful hot hatchbacks of its time and can be found in the pre-owned market in the range of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

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