|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.26 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC AWD is 62 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
