Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Ffront View
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fgrille
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear View
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fheadlight
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear Left View
1.26 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Mileage9.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLC43 Coupe specs and features

AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD Latest Updates

AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.26 Crore. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 2.0-Litre (M139)
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 62 litres
  • BootSpace: 545 litres
    Mileage of 4MATIC AWD is 9.5 kmpl.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD Price

    4MATIC AWD
    ₹1.26 Crore*On-Road Price
    1991 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,10,00,000
    RTO
    11,54,000
    Insurance
    4,55,639
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,26,10,139
    EMI@2,71,041/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    416 bhp @ 6750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    2.0-Litre (M139)
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.8 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double wishbone suspension
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone suspension
    Rear Tyres
    R20
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    545 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    62 litres
    Length
    4792 mm
    Wheelbase
    2888 mm
    Height
    1603 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1995 kg
    Width
    1920 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Silk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD EMI
    EMI2,43,937 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,13,49,125
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,13,49,125
    Interest Amount
    32,87,093
    Payable Amount
    1,46,36,218

