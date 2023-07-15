HT Auto
BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh

BMW has launched the X5 in the Indian market. It will be produced locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The X5 will be sold in two trims - xLine and M Sport. The luxury SUV will be offered in petrol or diesel engine and there will be xDrive all-wheel drive as standard. BMW X5 starts at 93.90 lakh and goes up to 1.06 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.

The manufacturer has updated the lighting elements of the X5. It now comes with matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. BMW's iconic kidney grille now features lights that can be turned on. The new BMW X5 comes as standard with roof rails and Exterior Line in Satin Aluminium trim on the xLine variant. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels that measure 21 inches in size.

The M Sport package adds a more aggressive front apron, roof rails and Shadowline in a high-gloss black, a rear apron in Dark Shadow and exhaust pipes in a trapezoidal shape.

The interior comes with BMW Widescreen Curved Display which features a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is running on the latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8. It comes with a personal assistant, wireless smartphone integration and supports OTA updates.

BMW is offering Sport seats as standard. They are heated feature lumbar support and offer electric adjustment options with memory functionality. The M Sport variant features Comfort seats with full electric adjustment for the driver and front passenger and comes with seat ventilation. Other features on offer are a 4-zone automatic climate control system, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and a panoramic sunroof. M Sport has an exclusive set of interior packages like M leather steering wheel, M Headliner Anthracite, M footrest and pedal covers in aluminium, M specific car key with M colours and M Door entry sills illuminated with M designation.

The X5 is available with petrol and diesel engine.
Powering the X5 is a set of 3.0-litre, straight-six engines that are twin-turbocharged. The petrol engine puts out 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. The diesel engine produces 282 bhp and a peak torque output of 650 Nm. It can spring from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. Both engines feature a 48V electric motor that produces 10 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST

