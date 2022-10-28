HT Auto
BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.11 Crore

BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched to commemorate 50the anniversary of BMW's M edition. It is available with a single turbocharged petrol engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 18:00 PM
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition produces 340 hp and 450 Nm.
BMW India has launched X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). It will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit or CBU. The bookings for the X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ can be done only through the online website. BMW will bring in limited numbers of the special edition. The manufacturer refers to X6 as a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) because of its sloping roof design.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. Before the X6, the brand has launched M5 Competition, M8 Competition Coupe, M340i, X4 M Sport, 630i M Sport, X7 40i M Sport, M4 Competition and 530i M Sport.

The ‘M’ range of vehicles from BMW are more driver-focused and high-performance models which are made by M-division of BMW. The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. The new special edition gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

(Also read: BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.80 Crore

Just like other ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ cars, there are M badges that are inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ comes with an illuminated kidney grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, Red brake calipers and a distinctive front apron, enlarged air inlets and side sills with additional character line.

The vehicle is fitted with BMW Laserlights that have a range of up to 500 metres. There are LED tail lamps, four-zone climate control, Harman Kardon Surround sound system, sports seats, wireless charging, powered tailgate, door projectors and much more.

In terms of mechanical upgrades, the X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ gets M calipers, M Sport exhaust system and Adaptive M Suspension. The engine on duty is a three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 5.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 250 km/h.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 16:34 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X6
