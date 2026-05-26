In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
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|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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