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BMW X6 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Defender
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range--
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

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X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres6.42 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21255 / 60 R20
No of Seating Rows
2-
Bootspace
580 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Seats5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres-
Length
4960 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm3022 mm
Height
1700 mm1967 mm
Width
2004 mm2105 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 22 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch Screen-
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with Warning-
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,9781,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,0001,07,00,000
RTO
18,33,00011,24,000
Insurance
7,17,47829,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2062,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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