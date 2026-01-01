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AMG GLA35PriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Front Left Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4MATIC

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
71.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLA35 specs and features

AMG GLA35 4MATIC

AMG GLA35 4MATIC Prices

The AMG GLA35 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹71.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

AMG GLA35 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the AMG GLA35 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG GLA35 4MATIC Colours

The AMG GLA35 4MATIC is available in 6 colour options: Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Polar White, Denim Blue, Designo Patagonia Red, Cosmos Black.

AMG GLA35 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The AMG GLA35 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 302 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm of torque.

AMG GLA35 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG GLA35's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹67.5 Lakhs - 67.5 Lakhs.

AMG GLA35 4MATIC Specs & Features

The AMG GLA35 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4MATIC Price

AMG GLA35 4MATIC

₹71.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,50,000
RTO
6,45,330
Insurance
1,05,759
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,01,589
EMI@1,52,641/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4436 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm
Height
1588 mm
Width
1849 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4MATIC EMI
EMI1,37,377 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
63,91,430
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
63,91,430
Interest Amount
18,51,176
Payable Amount
82,42,606

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.86 Lakhs Onwards
AMG GLA35vsRange Rover Evoque
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
AMG GLA35vsGrand Cherokee
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
AMG GLA35vsXC60
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
AMG GLA35vsQ5
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
AMG GLA35vsWrangler

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