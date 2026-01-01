|Engine
|1991 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG GLA35 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹71.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG GLA35 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG GLA35 4MATIC is available in 6 colour options: Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Polar White, Denim Blue, Designo Patagonia Red, Cosmos Black.
The AMG GLA35 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 302 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm of torque.
In the AMG GLA35's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹67.5 Lakhs - 67.5 Lakhs.
The AMG GLA35 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.