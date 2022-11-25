Watch: Mercedes GLB seeks to become a three-row wonder in lengthy SUV lineup

Mercedes-Benz India currently has the largest lineup of SUV models in the country for any manufacturer and across segments and price brackets. While it may be competing in the luxury vehicle space - and dominating it, its product offensive has been quite relentless and to finish what has been a strong calendar year, the Germans are set to launch two new models in the form of the GLB and its electric equivalent - EQB.

Now for a company that already has as many as 11 SUVs in its lineup for India - from the GLA on the one end of the spectrum, all the way to the GLS Maybach and G Wagon on the other, it may seem like an exercise in excess. But Mercedes says there has been a growing demand from its customer base for a three-row SUV that is more affordable than the only other such option - GLS. Hence, the GLB.

The Mercedes GLB 200 produces 163 hp and has 250 Nm of torque on offer. Transmission duties are handled by a 7G-DCT unit and it takes 9.1 seconds to touch three figures from standstill. The Mercedes GLB 220d obviously has more torque at 400 Nm and the diesel motor produces 190 hp. It is also quicker to 100 kmph, at 7.7 seconds and it is an 8G-DCT gearbox that is put on duty here. Then there is the GLB 220d 4MATIC - AMG line - which has the same power and torque, and yet is fractionally quicker to 100 kmph, at 7.6 seconds. This also makes it quicker than both GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4MATIC.

But while its proportions and specs may be comparable to the GLC, the GLB is often called the ‘Baby GLS’. And that is primarily because of the design cues it takes from the flagship SUV. For much more on the GLB as well as the EQB, check out our in-depth drive review dropping in shortly.

