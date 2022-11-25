HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Mercedes Glb Seeks To Become A Three Row Wonder In Lengthy Suv Lineup

Watch: Mercedes GLB seeks to become a three-row wonder in lengthy SUV lineup

Mercedes-Benz India currently has the largest lineup of SUV models in the country for any manufacturer and across segments and price brackets. While it may be competing in the luxury vehicle space - and dominating it, its product offensive has been quite relentless and to finish what has been a strong calendar year, the Germans are set to launch two new models in the form of the GLB and its electric equivalent - EQB.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 17:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.

Now for a company that already has as many as 11 SUVs in its lineup for India - from the GLA on the one end of the spectrum, all the way to the GLS Maybach and G Wagon on the other, it may seem like an exercise in excess. But Mercedes says there has been a growing demand from its customer base for a three-row SUV that is more affordable than the only other such option - GLS. Hence, the GLB.

The Mercedes GLB 200 produces 163 hp and has 250 Nm of torque on offer. Transmission duties are handled by a 7G-DCT unit and it takes 9.1 seconds to touch three figures from standstill. The Mercedes GLB 220d obviously has more torque at 400 Nm and the diesel motor produces 190 hp. It is also quicker to 100 kmph, at 7.7 seconds and it is an 8G-DCT gearbox that is put on duty here. Then there is the GLB 220d 4MATIC - AMG line - which has the same power and torque, and yet is fractionally quicker to 100 kmph, at 7.6 seconds. This also makes it quicker than both GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4MATIC.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

But while its proportions and specs may be comparable to the GLC, the GLB is often called the ‘Baby GLS’. And that is primarily because of the design cues it takes from the flagship SUV. For much more on the GLB as well as the EQB, check out our in-depth drive review dropping in shortly.

 

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: GLB Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes GLB EQB Mercedes EQB
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city