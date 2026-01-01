hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzGLB200 Progressive Line
GLBPriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz GLB Front Left Side
1/10
Mercedes-Benz GLB Front Right View
2/10
Mercedes-Benz GLB Grille
3/10
Mercedes-Benz GLB Headlight
4/10
Mercedes-Benz GLB Rear Right Side
5/10
Mercedes-Benz GLB Roof Rails
View all Images
6/10

Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mercedes-Benz GLB Key Specs
Engine1332 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLB specs and features

GLB 200 Progressive Line

GLB 200 Progressive Line Prices

The GLB 200 Progressive Line, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹72.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GLB 200 Progressive Line Mileage

All variants of the GLB offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLB 200 Progressive Line Colours

The GLB 200 Progressive Line is available in 5 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mountain Grey, Polar White, Denim Blue, Cosmos Black.

GLB 200 Progressive Line Engine and Transmission

The GLB 200 Progressive Line is powered by a 1332 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1620 rpm of torque.

GLB 200 Progressive Line vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLB's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq RS priced ₹66.99 Lakhs.

GLB 200 Progressive Line Specs & Features

The GLB 200 Progressive Line has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line Price

GLB 200 Progressive Line

₹72.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,80,000
RTO
6,62,730
Insurance
92,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,35,353
EMI@1,55,516/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
207 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4634 mm
Wheelbase
2829 mm
Height
1697 mm
Width
1834 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
No
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable
Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line EMI
EMI1,39,964 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,11,817
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,11,817
Interest Amount
18,86,044
Payable Amount
83,97,861

Mercedes-Benz GLB other Variants

GLB 220d Progressive Line

₹78.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,70,000
RTO
8,73,480
Insurance
1,13,102
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,57,082
EMI@1,68,879/mo
Add to Compare
Close

GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

₹82.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,80,000
RTO
9,12,230
Insurance
1,16,689
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,09,419
EMI@1,76,452/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLB Alternatives

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

66.99 Lakhs
GLBvsKodiaq RS

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

₹75 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

25.69 - 27.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

49.9 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

6.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers