GLB is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLB 200 Progressive Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 72.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission GLB is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLB 200 Progressive Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 72.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 200 Progressive Line is 52 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1620 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres ...Read MoreRead Less