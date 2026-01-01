|Engine
|1332 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLB 200 Progressive Line, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹72.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLB offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLB 200 Progressive Line is available in 5 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mountain Grey, Polar White, Denim Blue, Cosmos Black.
The GLB 200 Progressive Line is powered by a 1332 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1620 rpm of torque.
In the GLB's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq RS priced ₹66.99 Lakhs.
The GLB 200 Progressive Line has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.