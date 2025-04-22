In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs GLB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Glb
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-