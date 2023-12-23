Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12572,96,323
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00063,80,000
RTO
5,80,5006,67,000
Insurance
2,44,1252,48,823
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,2741,56,826

