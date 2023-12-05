Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1950 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLB is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLB 220d Progressive Line in Delhi is Rs. 78.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 220d Progressive Line is 52 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
