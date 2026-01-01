|Engine
|1950 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLB 220d Progressive Line, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹78.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLB offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLB 220d Progressive Line is available in 5 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mountain Grey, Polar White, Denim Blue, Cosmos Black.
The GLB 220d Progressive Line is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 3800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the GLB's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq RS priced ₹66.99 Lakhs.
The GLB 220d Progressive Line has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.