In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLB vs GLC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glb
|Glc
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|₹ 77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4