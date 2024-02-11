Mercedes-Benz recalls 15,502 GLC models in the US over misaligned headlights

Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall in the United States, impacting 15,502 GLC models manufactured between 2019 and 2022. The recall comes after an internal investigation that was prompted by a test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), raising concerns about the alignment of headlights.

The IIHS, as part of its testing protocols, evaluates headlight performance across various models. In 2021, the IIHS provided a rating for the GLC, which Mercedes-Benz disputed, leading the automaker to suspect potential misalignment issues with the headlights.

Subsequent investigations by Mercedes-Benz revealed that while the headlights met the standards outlined in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) 108 statute for alignment, they still fell short of the automaker's internal standards.

Specifically, it identified two production lines where misalignment issues might have occurred. By January of this year, Mercedes-Benz determined that in certain instances, the headlight angle exceeded the tolerance requirements of FMVSS 108.

Despite only one warranty claim being reported related to the issue in October 2021, Mercedes-Benz has decided to recall all affected GLC units. The recall encompasses various models, including the AMG GLC43 from 2020 to 2022, the GLC300 from 2019 to 2022, and the GLC350E from 2020.

The misalignment issue affects both headlights, and Mercedes-Benz anticipates that all vehicles included in the recall may exhibit this problem. Furthermore, there are no warning indicators to alert drivers if they are operating vehicles equipped with misaligned headlights.

This recall underscores the importance of stringent quality control measures in the automotive industry. While the headlights in question technically met regulatory requirements, the discrepancy between internal and external standards highlights the complexities involved in ensuring vehicle safety.

Mercedes-Benz has assured customers that necessary adjustments will be made to rectify the misalignment problem, prioritizing the safety and satisfaction of its customers.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, recalls such as this serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by manufacturers to uphold safety standards and address potential issues promptly. Mercedes-Benz aims to swiftly resolve the matter and ensure the continued safety of its vehicles on the road.

