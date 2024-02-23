Jawan actor Priya Mani brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLC worth 74.20 lakh

Actor Priya Mani Raj, popular for performances in the Tamil and Telegu industry, has brought home the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC . The actor was seen taking delivery of her new prized possession recently with the luxury SUV finished in pristine a shade of Polar White. The GLC is the brand’s most popular-selling SUV in the country and the range starts from ₹74.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC arrived in India last year. The second-generation offering arrived with a host of upgrades featuring a bigger grille, redesigned LED headlights and slimmer LED taillights with a blacked-out bar on the tailgate connecting both ends. The cabin mimics the new-generation C-Class closely with the 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, aircraft-style air vents and more.

The new GLC is loaded on the feature front and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof and more. The SUV also comes with the virtual transparent bonnet feature that uses the front camera to show images of what’s underneath the SUV, while the air suspension can raise the model by 20 mm for better ground clearance. The luxury SUV also comes equipped with seven airbags, pre-safe ADAS and a whole lot more.

It’s not clear whether Priya Mani opted for the petrol or diesel variant of the new GLC. The luxury SUV gets petrol and diesel engine options with strong demand for both. The GLC 300 uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit with 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the GLC 220d is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts out 194 bhp and 440 Nm. Both engines get the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that Mercedes calls EQ Boost, which brings an integrated starter generator and pushes an additional 22.6 bhp and 200 Nm. Both motors are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive unit.

On the work front, actor Priya Mani was recently seen in the movies Article 370 (Hindi) and Bhamakalapam 2 (Telugu). She also featured in a prominent role in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has three more projects in the pipeline Maidaan (Hindi), Quotation Gang (Tamil) and Khaimara (Kannada), in addition to the popular OTT show - The Family Man.

