Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-seater SUV discontinued in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2025, 15:25 PM
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been delisted on the brand’s website even as its electric equivalent - the EQB - continues to be on sale.
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.

Mercedes-Benz India has pulled the plug on its most accessible seven-seater SUV, the GLB. The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been delisted on the brand’s website even as its electric equivalent - the EQB - continues to be on sale. The GLB was brought to India as a full import and was last priced at 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom), bridging the gap between the entry-level GLA and midsized GLC.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Discontinued

The Mercedes-Benz GLB arrived with boxy proportions mimicking the larger GLS but could not replicate the same success as its older sibling. While Mercedes has not officially announced the reason to discontinue the model, it’s likely that weak sales were a key contributor. While the GLB was a seven-seater, its third row was hardly usable, leaving it for kids at best. This gave the GLB less practicality than intended. Instead, you were better off buying the GLA if you wanted the tri-star brand in your garage, or the GLC if you’re looking for a rather sensible all-rounder.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications

Prior to its discontinuation, the Mercedes-Benz GLB was offered in three variants - 200 Progressive, 220d 4MATIC, and 220d AMG Line 4MATIC. Engine options included the 1.3-litre turbo petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic.

Globally, the GLB was updated in 2023 with a nip and tuck revision that was yet to make its way to India. The SUV did not have any direct rivals but the model competed against models like the Volvo XC60, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and the like. The GLB could return to India at a later date in the updated avatar.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2025, 15:25 PM IST

