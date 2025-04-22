Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-seater SUV discontinued in India

Mercedes-Benz India has pulled the plug on its most accessible seven-seater SUV, the GLB. The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been delisted on the brand’s website even as its electric equivalent - the EQB - continues to be on sale. The GLB was brought to India as a full import and was last priced at ₹63.8 lakh (ex-showroom), bridging the gap between the entry-level GLA and midsized GLC.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Discontinued

The Mercedes-Benz GLB arrived with boxy proportions mimicking the larger GLS but could not replicate the same success as its older sibling. While Mercedes has not officially announced the reason to discontinue the model, it’s likely that weak sales were a key contributor. While the GLB was a seven-seater, its third row was hardly usable, leaving it for kids at best. This gave the GLB less practicality than intended. Instead, you were better off buying the GLA if you wanted the tri-star brand in your garage, or the GLC if you’re looking for a rather sensible all-rounder.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLB 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 64.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 66.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 69.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 76.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications

Prior to its discontinuation, the Mercedes-Benz GLB was offered in three variants - 200 Progressive, 220d 4MATIC, and 220d AMG Line 4MATIC. Engine options included the 1.3-litre turbo petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic.

Globally, the GLB was updated in 2023 with a nip and tuck revision that was yet to make its way to India. The SUV did not have any direct rivals but the model competed against models like the Volvo XC60, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and the like. The GLB could return to India at a later date in the updated avatar.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: