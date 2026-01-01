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AMG SL 55 RoadsterPriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Front Right Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Rear View
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Right Side View
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Taillight
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Wheels
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG SL 55 Roadster specs and features

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Prices

The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+, equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.68 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Mileage

All variants of the AMG SL 55 Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Colours

The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ is available in 8 colour options: Hyper Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Monza Grey Magno, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Bright, Alpine Grey, Spectral Blue Magno.

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Engine and Transmission

The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 469 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 700 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Specs & Features

The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Price

AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+

₹2.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,00,000
RTO
24,04,000
Insurance
9,37,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,68,42,169
EMI@5,76,943/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
295 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4705 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm
Kerb Weight
1950 kg
Height
1359 mm
Width
1915 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
213 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sienna Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ EMI
EMI5,19,249 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,41,57,952
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,41,57,952
Interest Amount
69,96,965
Payable Amount
3,11,54,917

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