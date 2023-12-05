Saved Articles

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+

2.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Latest Updates

AMG SL 55 Roadster is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.68 Crore. It

  • Engine Type: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Price

    4MATIC+
    ₹2.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,35,00,000
    RTO
    24,04,000
    Insurance
    9,37,669
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,68,42,169
    EMI@5,76,943/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.9 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    469 bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    3982 cc, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    295 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Kerb Weight
    1950 kg
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Headlights
    LED
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Speakers
    17
    Touch Screen Size
    11.9 inch
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ EMI
    EMI5,19,249 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,41,57,952
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,41,57,952
    Interest Amount
    69,96,965
    Payable Amount
    3,11,54,917

