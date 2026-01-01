|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+, equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.68 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG SL 55 Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ is available in 8 colour options: Hyper Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Monza Grey Magno, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Bright, Alpine Grey, Spectral Blue Magno.
The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 469 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 700 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
The AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+ has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.