Kusha Kapila buys Mercedes-Benz E Class, costs more than 70 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM
  • Mercedes-Benz offers E-Class in two variants and three engine options.
Kusha Kapila taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz E Class. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Auto Hangar)
Kusha Kapila taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz E Class. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Auto Hangar)

Popular social media personality, Kusha Kapila has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The images were shared by Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz from where Kusha just took the delivery of the luxury sedan. As of now, it is not clear which variant she opted for. Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in two variants - Exclusive and Elite. They are priced at 72.80 lakh and 84.90 lakh for the diesel engines. Only the Exclusive variant is offered with a petrol engine which costs 74.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Powering the E-Class are three engines. There is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 196 bhp and 320 Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 192 bhp and 400 Nm. Then there is the 3.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 285 bhp and 600 Nm. All the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz recently confirmed that it will launch as many as three new electric vehicles for the Indian car market this calendar year. These EVs would be part of 12 launches planned for 2024, three of which have already taken place in the TEV (top-end vehicles) category.

While Mercedes did not reveal which EV models it is bringing this year, the company did once again underline that it is looking at playing a lead role in the battery-powered luxury car segment. At present, the portfolio includes models like EQE, EQS and AMG EQS.

Also Read : Singer Vishal Mishra brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore

Besides revealing its plan for electric cars,Mercedes-Benz India also said that in the last quarter that ended in March 2024, the OEM sold 5,412 units in the country, marking a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The last financial year was the best-ever fiscal for Mercedes-Benz India, claimed the automaker. It claims to have sold 18,123 units in the country in FY24, recording a 10 per cent growth over the previous fiscal. Not only that, in March 2024, the luxury car marque registered its highest-ever sales in India. Another interesting fact the automaker revealed is that 25 per cent of its total cars sold in India were its top-end vehicles.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: AMG EQS Mercedes-Benz E-Class E Class Mercedes-Benz Kusha Kapila

