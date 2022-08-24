Mercedes AMG EQS 53 India live launch today: Is this the best EV money can buy?
- Mercedes-Benz India will double its EV offerings in the market with the launch of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53. The company already offers the EQC here. Check out live and latest updates from the AMG EQS 53 here.
Thunder down under?
The AMG EQS 53 offers AMG Sound Experience package and one can select between three options - Balanced, Sport and Powerful.
Is electrically-tuned sound near same as the raw thunder of a V8 motor?
How does the luxury performance EV segment look in India?
EVs may still be rather rare in the Indian automotive market but there have been some very big moves in this regard in the luxury space. And within this space is the even more niche category of performance-oriented luxury EVs. This is where AMG EQS 53 seeks to play the dominant role against the likes of Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Both these models have already touched down in India.
Purists need not grumble
AMG technology has a massive and very dedicated fan following across the world. The roar from under the hood, the thunderous exhaust notes all have heightened adrenaline rush. But what about EVs which are silent operators?
Mercedes promises the same level of driving performance in the AMG EQS 53 as any AMG vehicle ever, if not more.
Electric power to the fore
While almost every major car manufacturer has a stated objective when it comes to electric powertrain, Mercedes-Benz is a bit more ambitious than most. The company plans to have an all-electric model portfolio in markets ‘where conditions allow’ by the end of this decade. There is an increased focus on higher end luxury models within its range which could be exclusively powered by batteries instead of conventional fuels and engines.