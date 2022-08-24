HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Eqs 53 India Live Launch Today: Is This The Best Ev Money Can Buy?
LIVE UPDATES

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 India live launch today: Is this the best EV money can buy?

  • Mercedes-Benz India will double its EV offerings in the market with the launch of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53. The company already offers the EQC here. Check out live and latest updates from the AMG EQS 53 here.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 09:56 AM
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.

Mercedes-Benz India will officially launch its AMG EQS 53 performance electric vehicle in the country today. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 seeks to marry the best of AMG performance with the sheer opulence of an S-Class and, most significantly, have battery power at its very core. The AMG EQS 53 will sit at the very top of its EV portfolio across the world while the EQS 580 would also be brought in via CKD route later this year.

Check out all the live and latest updates from the launch event of Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 here: ...read less

Mercedes-Benz India will officially launch its AMG EQS 53 performance electric vehicle in the country today. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 seeks to marry the best of AMG performance with the sheer opulence of an S-Class and, most significantly, have battery power at its very core. The AMG EQS 53 will sit at the very top of its EV ...read more
24 Aug 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Thunder down under?

The AMG EQS 53 offers AMG Sound Experience package and one can select between three options - Balanced, Sport and Powerful.

Is electrically-tuned sound near same as the raw thunder of a V8 motor? 

24 Aug 2022, 09:45 AM IST

How does the luxury performance EV segment look in India?

EVs may still be rather rare in the Indian automotive market but there have been some very big moves in this regard in the luxury space. And within this space is the even more niche category of performance-oriented luxury EVs. This is where AMG EQS 53 seeks to play the dominant role against the likes of Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Both these models have already touched down in India.

24 Aug 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Purists need not grumble

AMG technology has a massive and very dedicated fan following across the world. The roar from under the hood, the thunderous exhaust notes all have heightened adrenaline rush. But what about EVs which are silent operators?

Mercedes promises the same level of driving performance in the AMG EQS 53 as any AMG vehicle ever, if not more.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
24 Aug 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Electric power to the fore

While almost every major car manufacturer has a stated objective when it comes to electric powertrain, Mercedes-Benz is a bit more ambitious than most. The company plans to have an all-electric model portfolio in markets ‘where conditions allow’ by the end of this decade. There is an increased focus on higher end luxury models within its range which could be exclusively powered by batteries instead of conventional fuels and engines.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Recommended For You
View All
First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 08:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG EQS 53 AMG EQS 53 EQS Mercedes

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to get touchscreen, keyless entry, steering control features
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mini Aceman is a Pokemon-themed concept car for Gamescon
Mini Aceman is a Pokemon-themed concept car for Gamescon
Sold out: Lamborghini cars out of stock until 2024, says carmaker
Sold out: Lamborghini cars out of stock until 2024, says carmaker
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 India launch today: Catch live and latest updates
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 India launch today: Catch live and latest updates
Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city